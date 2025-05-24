TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Rating Increased to Buy at Wall Street Zen

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI - Get Free Report) was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report released on Saturday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on FTI. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on TechnipFMC from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered TechnipFMC from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna reduced their price target on TechnipFMC from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a "positive" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on TechnipFMC from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TechnipFMC has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $36.46.

TechnipFMC Stock Performance

TechnipFMC stock opened at $29.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 0.98. TechnipFMC has a 12-month low of $22.12 and a 12-month high of $33.45. The business's 50-day moving average price is $28.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.39.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. TechnipFMC had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 20.11%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that TechnipFMC will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at TechnipFMC

In related news, CAO David Light sold 10,147 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total transaction of $252,660.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,529 shares in the company, valued at $187,472.10. This represents a 57.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Justin Rounce sold 42,178 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.55, for a total value of $1,119,825.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,207 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,722,495.85. This represents a 23.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,706 shares of company stock worth $1,651,665. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of TechnipFMC

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FTI. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in TechnipFMC by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,166,132 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $1,220,288,000 after purchasing an additional 365,527 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,793,925 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $1,180,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,864 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 18,030,976 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $571,583,000 after buying an additional 1,492,746 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,952,064 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $315,381,000 after buying an additional 202,599 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in TechnipFMC by 111.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,735,697 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $273,078,000 after buying an additional 4,602,939 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.58% of the company's stock.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

