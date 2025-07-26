Technology Stocks To Watch Now - July 26th

NVIDIA, Microsoft, and Palantir Technologies are the three Technology stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Technology stocks are shares of companies whose primary business involves the development, manufacturing, or distribution of technology products and services—such as software, hardware, semiconductors, internet platforms, and telecommunications. Investors often view these stocks as growth-oriented, since technology firms tend to reinvest earnings into research and innovation, but they can also be more volatile than companies in more mature industries. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Technology stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Shares of NVIDIA stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $173.50. The company's stock had a trading volume of 121,814,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,110,176. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.39. The business's fifty day moving average price is $150.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.93. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.13. NVIDIA has a one year low of $86.62 and a one year high of $174.72.

Microsoft (MSFT)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

NASDAQ MSFT traded up $2.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $513.71. The company had a trading volume of 19,103,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,594,816. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $483.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $431.47. Microsoft has a fifty-two week low of $344.79 and a fifty-two week high of $518.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.04.

Palantir Technologies (PLTR)

Palantir Technologies, Inc. engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock traded up $3.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $158.80. 57,707,820 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,807,624. The company has a market cap of $374.75 billion, a PE ratio of 690.43, a PEG ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 2.59. Palantir Technologies has a twelve month low of $21.23 and a twelve month high of $160.39. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $137.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.85.

