Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIAIY) Trading 1.7% Higher - Still a Buy?

Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIAIY - Get Free Report)'s share price rose 1.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.88 and last traded at $4.83. Approximately 5,022 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 152% from the average daily volume of 1,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.75.

Telecom Italia Stock Up 1.7%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $4.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.37.

About Telecom Italia

Telecom Italia S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations segments. It offers fixed and mobile voice and Internet, and public telephony services, as well as products managed and developed for individuals and families; and voice, data, and Internet services and products, and information and communications technology solutions for top, public sector and large account customers.

