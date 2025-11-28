Telecom Plus (LON:TEP) Sets New 52-Week Low - What's Next?

Telecom Plus Plc (LON:TEP - Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,582 and last traded at GBX 1,582, with a volume of 271630 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,598.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt reissued a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 2,600 target price on shares of Telecom Plus in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a GBX 2,600 price target on shares of Telecom Plus in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of GBX 2,600.

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,786.39 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,888.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.52, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of £1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.57.

Telecom Plus (LON:TEP - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The company reported GBX 31.50 earnings per share for the quarter. Telecom Plus had a return on equity of 31.35% and a net margin of 3.48%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Telecom Plus Plc will post 118.0645161 earnings per share for the current year.

Telecom Plus Plc provides a range of utility services in the United Kingdom. It offers various services, including gas, electricity, fixed line telephony, mobile telephony, broadband, and insurance, as well as bill protection and life cover, home insurance and boiler cover, and cashback card services under the Utility Warehouse and TML brands.

