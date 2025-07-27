Telecom Stocks To Research - July 27th

Broadcom, ServiceNow, and AT&T are the three Telecom stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Telecom stocks represent equity shares in companies that build, maintain and operate communications networks—such as fixed-line telephone, mobile wireless, internet and data transmission services. Because these businesses typically generate steady cash flows but require heavy capital investment and operate in regulated markets, their stocks are often sought for reliable dividends and moderate growth, making them a staple in income-oriented portfolios. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Telecom stocks within the last several days.

Get Broadcom alerts: Sign Up

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $1.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $290.18. The company's stock had a trading volume of 12,031,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,076,324. Broadcom has a fifty-two week low of $128.50 and a fifty-two week high of $292.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $260.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.68, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.12.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AVGO

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Shares of NYSE:NOW traded down $28.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $968.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,998,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,429,436. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.12. ServiceNow has a one year low of $678.66 and a one year high of $1,198.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,000.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $952.52. The company has a market capitalization of $200.37 billion, a PE ratio of 121.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.94.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NOW

AT&T (T)

AT&T, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

NYSE:T traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.02. The company had a trading volume of 33,981,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,249,414. AT&T has a twelve month low of $18.64 and a twelve month high of $29.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $201.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.42. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $27.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.65.

Read Our Latest Research Report on T

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Broadcom, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Broadcom wasn't on the list.

While Broadcom currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here