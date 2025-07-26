Telecom Stocks To Watch Now - July 26th

Broadcom, ServiceNow, AT&T, CRH, and Huntington Bancshares are the five Telecom stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Telecom stocks are shares of companies operating in the telecommunications sector, including providers of voice, data, broadband and wireless services. These stocks tend to be valued for their stable cash flows, dividend payouts and sensitivity to interest rates and regulatory changes. Investors often look to telecom stocks for steady income and exposure to global communications infrastructure trends. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Telecom stocks within the last several days.

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Shares of AVGO stock traded up $1.47 on Friday, hitting $290.18. 12,031,575 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,076,324. Broadcom has a 1-year low of $128.50 and a 1-year high of $292.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company's fifty day moving average is $260.05 and its 200 day moving average is $222.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 trillion, a PE ratio of 108.68, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.12.

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

NOW stock traded down $28.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $968.05. 1,998,443 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,429,436. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. ServiceNow has a one year low of $678.66 and a one year high of $1,198.09. The company has a market cap of $200.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,000.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $953.18.

AT&T (T)

AT&T, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

Shares of T stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.02. The company had a trading volume of 33,981,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,249,414. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $27.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.65. AT&T has a one year low of $18.64 and a one year high of $29.19. The company has a market capitalization of $201.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.42.

CRH (CRH)

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

Shares of NYSE:CRH traded up $2.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $100.07. 8,790,491 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,437,300. CRH has a 1-year low of $74.03 and a 1-year high of $110.97. The company has a market capitalization of $67.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.26. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $93.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.66.

Huntington Bancshares (HBAN)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.84. 47,060,112 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,499,588. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Huntington Bancshares has a 52 week low of $11.91 and a 52 week high of $18.44. The firm has a market cap of $24.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.93.

