Telekom Ag Deutsche Sells 69,840 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Stock

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS - Get Free Report) Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.63, for a total value of $16,246,879.20. Following the sale, the director owned 646,822,764 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $150,470,379,589.32. The trade was a 0.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Telekom Ag Deutsche also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 21st, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.58, for a total transaction of $16,243,387.20.

On Friday, July 18th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.13, for a total transaction of $15,862,759.20.

On Wednesday, July 16th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.28, for a total transaction of $15,943,075.20.

On Monday, July 14th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.34, for a total transaction of $15,947,265.60.

On Wednesday, July 9th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.27, for a total transaction of $16,221,736.80.

On Friday, July 11th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.55, for a total transaction of $15,892,092.00.

On Thursday, July 10th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,390 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.54, for a total transaction of $15,858,390.60.

On Monday, July 7th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.08, for a total transaction of $16,627,507.20.

On Wednesday, July 2nd, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.89, for a total transaction of $16,614,237.60.

T-Mobile US Trading Up 5.8%

Shares of T-Mobile US stock traded up $13.57 during trading on Thursday, reaching $247.50. 8,621,870 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,906,431. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock's fifty day moving average is $235.18 and its 200 day moving average is $244.24. The firm has a market cap of $281.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.62. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $173.74 and a 1 year high of $276.49.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.15. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The business had revenue of $21.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.49 earnings per share. T-Mobile US's quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. T-Mobile US's payout ratio is 34.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on TMUS. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of T-Mobile US from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $228.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of T-Mobile US from a "sector perform" rating to a "sector outperform" rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $277.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $228.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Arete Research raised shares of T-Mobile US to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $255.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On T-Mobile US

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in T-Mobile US by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,846,939 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $3,426,407,000 after purchasing an additional 214,224 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,857,917 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $2,610,542,000 after buying an additional 90,755 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,809,417 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $1,944,503,000 after buying an additional 384,956 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,802,393,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,889,126 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $1,837,399,000 after purchasing an additional 864,030 shares during the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

