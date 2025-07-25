Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) Earns Outperform Rating from Raymond James Financial

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "outperform" rating restated by analysts at Raymond James Financial in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $49.00 price objective on the Wireless communications provider's stock, up from their previous price objective of $47.00. Raymond James Financial's price target suggests a potential upside of 20.51% from the stock's current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TDS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th.

Get TDS alerts: Sign Up

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Telephone and Data Systems

Telephone and Data Systems Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of TDS stock traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.66. 1,738,128 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,006,545. The business's fifty day moving average is $35.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Telephone and Data Systems has a 12-month low of $17.90 and a 12-month high of $42.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.75 and a beta of 0.51.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.07). Telephone and Data Systems had a positive return on equity of 0.73% and a negative net margin of 1.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Telephone and Data Systems will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Telephone and Data Systems

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 21.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 8,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 8.0% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,544 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 8.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,243 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Telephone and Data Systems

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers, and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, fixed wireless home internet, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Telephone and Data Systems, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Telephone and Data Systems wasn't on the list.

While Telephone and Data Systems currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here