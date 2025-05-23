Free Trial
Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:TLX) Shares Up 11.4% - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
May 25, 2025
Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited American Depositary Shares logo with Medical background

Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:TLX - Get Free Report)'s stock price shot up 11.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $17.85 and last traded at $18.04. 980 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 26,753 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. William Blair reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited American Depositary Shares in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited American Depositary Shares from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th.

Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited American Depositary Shares Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited American Depositary Shares stock. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:TLX - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,140 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited American Depositary Shares Company Profile

Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited. engages in the development and commercialization of several clinical-stage oncology assets. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Product Development, and Group and Unallocated. The Commercial segment includes sales of Illuccix and other products subsequent to obtaining regulatory approvals.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting.

