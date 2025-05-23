Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:TLX) Shares Up 11.4% - What's Next?

Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:TLX - Get Free Report)'s stock price shot up 11.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $17.85 and last traded at $18.04. 980 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 26,753 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.20.

Get TLX alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. William Blair reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited American Depositary Shares in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited American Depositary Shares from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited American Depositary Shares

Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited American Depositary Shares Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited American Depositary Shares stock. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:TLX - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,140 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited American Depositary Shares Company Profile

Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited. engages in the development and commercialization of several clinical-stage oncology assets. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Product Development, and Group and Unallocated. The Commercial segment includes sales of Illuccix and other products subsequent to obtaining regulatory approvals.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited American Depositary Shares, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited American Depositary Shares wasn't on the list.

While Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited American Depositary Shares currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here