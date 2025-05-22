Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) Upgraded to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report issued on Thursday.

TLS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wedbush reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Telos in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a "hold" rating on shares of Telos in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Telos from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Telos from $3.00 to $2.25 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Telos has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $3.94.

Telos Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:TLS traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.51. 58,909 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 630,215. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $2.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.59. The stock has a market cap of $184.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 0.95. Telos has a fifty-two week low of $1.83 and a fifty-two week high of $5.03.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $26.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.55 million. Telos had a negative return on equity of 28.19% and a negative net margin of 40.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Telos will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Telos

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TLS. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Telos by 100,808.3% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 12,109 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 12,097 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Telos in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Telos in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Telos by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 17,918 shares of the company's stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Telos by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,512 shares of the company's stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 5,105 shares during the period. 62.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Telos

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides cyber, cloud, and enterprise security solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Security Solutions and Secure Networks. It provides Xacta, a platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation; and consulting, assessment and compliance, engineering and evaluation, operations, and penetration testing services.

