Telsey Advisory Group Forecasts VF's Q2 Earnings (NYSE:VFC)

VF Corporation (NYSE:VFC - Free Report) - Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group reduced their Q2 2026 earnings per share estimates for VF in a report released on Thursday, May 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now expects that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $0.59 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.65. The consensus estimate for VF's current full-year earnings is $0.73 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for VF's Q3 2026 earnings at $0.64 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.88 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

Get VF alerts: Sign Up

VF (NYSE:VFC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The textile maker reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. VF had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a positive return on equity of 14.86%. The firm's revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share.

VFC has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on VF from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on VF from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on VF from $28.00 to $15.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on VF from $25.00 to $12.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $15.00 price target on shares of VF and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, VF has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $15.95.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on VF

VF Stock Up 0.2%

VFC opened at $12.18 on Friday. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $13.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.11. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of -10.23, a PEG ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.68. VF has a 1-year low of $9.41 and a 1-year high of $29.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CKW Financial Group raised its position in shares of VF by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 2,200 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in VF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,874,781 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $83,153,000 after acquiring an additional 211,440 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in VF by 1,355.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 404,405 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $6,276,000 after purchasing an additional 376,615 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in VF by 11.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 928,753 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $14,414,000 after purchasing an additional 92,174 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its stake in shares of VF by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 298,596 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $4,634,000 after purchasing an additional 42,065 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.84% of the company's stock.

VF Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. VF's dividend payout ratio is currently -30.25%.

About VF

VF Corp. engages in the business of producing and marketing apparel, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, Work, and Other. The Outdoor segment includes authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands such as performance-based and outdoor apparel, footwear, and equipment.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider VF, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and VF wasn't on the list.

While VF currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here