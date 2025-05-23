Telsey Advisory Group Lowers Earnings Estimates for Target

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT - Free Report) - Investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group lowered their Q2 2026 earnings estimates for Target in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 21st. Telsey Advisory Group analyst J. Feldman now anticipates that the retailer will post earnings of $2.22 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.49. Telsey Advisory Group has a "Hold" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Target's current full-year earnings is $8.69 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Target's Q3 2026 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.41 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $2.33 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $1.94 EPS and Q4 2027 earnings at $2.61 EPS.

Target (NYSE:TGT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $24.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.54 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 31.11%. The company's quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share.

TGT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Roth Capital set a $122.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Target from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Target from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $112.00 to $103.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $122.00 price objective (down from $131.00) on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $117.97.

Target Price Performance

TGT opened at $95.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.27. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $97.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.55. Target has a 52-week low of $87.35 and a 52-week high of $167.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Target

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in Target by 175.3% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Target by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 1,838 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 3,026 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $277,000. Finally, True North Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 3,112 shares of the retailer's stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Target Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. Target's dividend payout ratio is presently 50.56%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Further Reading

