Telsey Advisory Group Reaffirms Market Perform Rating for GAP (NYSE:GAP)

GAP (NYSE:GAP - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "market perform" rating reissued by research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group's price target indicates a potential downside of 9.91% from the company's current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on GAP. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of GAP from $19.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on GAP from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "hold" rating and set a $29.00 price target (up from $26.00) on shares of GAP in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on GAP from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of GAP from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $27.60.

GAP Trading Up 4.9%

Shares of NYSE GAP opened at $28.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.24. GAP has a 52-week low of $16.99 and a 52-week high of $29.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.54.

GAP (NYSE:GAP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.18. GAP had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 29.03%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GAP will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at GAP

In related news, insider Sarah Gilligan sold 29,813 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.34, for a total transaction of $606,396.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,634 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $53,575.56. This trade represents a 91.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark Breitbard sold 51,385 shares of GAP stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $1,387,395.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,985 shares in the company, valued at $3,347,595. This trade represents a 29.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 228,880 shares of company stock valued at $4,985,854 in the last quarter. 30.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GAP

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in GAP in the first quarter worth about $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of GAP during the first quarter valued at $75,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in GAP in the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of GAP during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of GAP during the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. 58.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GAP Company Profile

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

See Also

