Telsey Advisory Group Reaffirms "Market Perform" Rating for Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST)

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "market perform" rating reissued by research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $150.00 target price on the apparel retailer's stock. Telsey Advisory Group's target price suggests a potential downside of 1.48% from the company's previous close.

ROST has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Ross Stores from $166.00 to $161.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Ross Stores from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Ross Stores from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Ross Stores from $168.00 to $163.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $161.53.

Ross Stores Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of ROST stock opened at $152.25 on Friday. Ross Stores has a 1 year low of $122.36 and a 1 year high of $163.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.57. The business's fifty day moving average is $137.92 and its 200-day moving average is $142.98. The stock has a market cap of $50.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.17.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.94 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 41.83% and a net margin of 9.95%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Ross Stores will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Ross Stores

In related news, CMO Karen Sykes sold 5,036 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.48, for a total value of $657,097.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 110,365 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,400,425.20. The trade was a 4.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Michael Balmuth sold 11,261 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.60, for a total value of $1,481,947.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 59,790 shares in the company, valued at $7,868,364. This represents a 15.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,398 shares of company stock valued at $4,439,950. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 152.9% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 50.7% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 372.5% during the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 241 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.86% of the company's stock.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

