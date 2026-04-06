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Tenaga Nasional Berhad (OTCMKTS:TNABY) Shares Gap Up - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
April 6, 2026
Tenaga Nasional Berhad logo with Utilities background
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Key Points

  • Tenaga Nasional Berhad shares gapped up on Monday, opening at $14.65 after a $13.78 close, with only 190 shares trading.
  • The stock has a market capitalization of $21.2 billion, a price‑to‑earnings ratio of 33.3, a negative beta (-0.42), and is trading above its 50‑day ($14.15) and 200‑day ($13.50) moving averages.
  • Malaysia's largest integrated electricity utility, TNB operates generation, transmission, distribution and retail operations (including thermal and hydro plants) and is expanding into renewable energy and grid modernization.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Tenaga Nasional Berhad (OTCMKTS:TNABY - Get Free Report)'s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $13.78, but opened at $14.65. Tenaga Nasional Berhad shares last traded at $14.65, with a volume of 190 shares trading hands.

Tenaga Nasional Berhad Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $21.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.30 and a beta of -0.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.15 and a 200 day moving average of $13.50.

About Tenaga Nasional Berhad

(Get Free Report)

Tenaga Nasional Berhad OTCMKTS: TNABY is Malaysia's largest integrated electricity utility, principally engaged in the generation, transmission, distribution and retail of electricity. The company operates a broad portfolio of power plants and manages the national grid infrastructure that delivers electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Its operations encompass system planning, network operation and maintenance, meter services and customer supply functions typical of a vertically integrated utility.

TNB's generation assets include thermal and hydroelectric facilities and the company has been expanding its participation in renewable energy and grid modernization initiatives.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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