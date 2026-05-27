TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) Reaches New 52-Week High - Here's What Happened

Shares of TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $25.93 and last traded at $25.18, with a volume of 46071947 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.82.

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Key Stories Impacting TeraWulf

Here are the key news stories impacting TeraWulf this week:

Positive Sentiment: TeraWulf announced it acquired the 1+ GW Muskie Data Campus in Eastern Kentucky, a hyperscale HPC site that could significantly expand its infrastructure platform and support future AI computing demand. TeraWulf Expands Infrastructure Platform with Acquisition of 1+ GW Eastern Kentucky HPC Campus

TeraWulf announced it acquired the 1+ GW Muskie Data Campus in Eastern Kentucky, a hyperscale HPC site that could significantly expand its infrastructure platform and support future AI computing demand. Positive Sentiment: Multiple reports highlighted that the Kentucky deal is fueling a sharp rally in the stock, with coverage framing the acquisition as a major AI data center expansion and a key reason for the shares moving up today. TeraWulf Shares Gain on Acquisition of Data Center Site

Multiple reports highlighted that the Kentucky deal is fueling a sharp rally in the stock, with coverage framing the acquisition as a major AI data center expansion and a key reason for the shares moving up today. Neutral Sentiment: Unusual options activity added to trading interest, with call volume far above normal, suggesting investors are positioning for continued upside, though this is more a trading signal than a fundamental update.

Unusual options activity added to trading interest, with call volume far above normal, suggesting investors are positioning for continued upside, though this is more a trading signal than a fundamental update. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage of TeraWulf’s Lake Mariner campus as a prototype for converting a retired coal plant into an AI factory underscores the company’s strategic pivot, but it mainly reinforces the existing growth narrative rather than adding new financial detail. TeraWulf’s Lake Mariner Campus: How a Retired Coal Plant Became an AI Factory Prototype

Coverage of TeraWulf’s Lake Mariner campus as a prototype for converting a retired coal plant into an AI factory underscores the company’s strategic pivot, but it mainly reinforces the existing growth narrative rather than adding new financial detail. Negative Sentiment: No major negative company-specific news was reported in the provided articles; investor focus remains on the potential upside from the Kentucky acquisition and broader AI infrastructure demand.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WULF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on TeraWulf in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. They set a "buy" rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a "buy" rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of TeraWulf in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Roth Mkm reissued a "buy" rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of TeraWulf in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on TeraWulf from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on TeraWulf from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $27.59.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on WULF

TeraWulf Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a PE ratio of -10.15 and a beta of 3.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.48 and a 200-day moving average of $15.92.

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.82). TeraWulf had a negative net margin of 611.46% and a negative return on equity of 305.07%. The company had revenue of $34.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $34.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that TeraWulf Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Patrick Fleury sold 26,414 shares of TeraWulf stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total value of $426,321.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul B. Prager sold 79,200 shares of TeraWulf stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.62, for a total value of $1,633,104.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 884,320 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,234,678.40. This trade represents a 8.22% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 13,094 shares of company stock valued at $200,392 and sold 954,200 shares valued at $16,390,854. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TeraWulf

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WULF. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in TeraWulf during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in TeraWulf by 1,191.0% during the 4th quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,595 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in TeraWulf during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in TeraWulf by 3,748.5% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,700 shares of the company's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 12,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in TeraWulf during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.49% of the company's stock.

About TeraWulf

TeraWulf, Inc NASDAQ: WULF is a digital asset infrastructure company focused on the development and operation of zero-carbon bitcoin mining facilities. The company integrates sustainable power generation with high-density data center technologies to deliver environmentally responsible digital asset mining services. Its core business revolves around designing, building and operating large-scale mining projects powered exclusively by renewable or emissions-free energy sources.

One of TeraWulf’s flagship projects is “Project Nautilus,” located in Tompkins County, New York, which harnesses hydroelectric power sourced from the New York State Electric & Gas (NYSEG) grid.

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