TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) Trading Down 5% - What's Next?

TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF - Get Free Report)'s share price traded down 5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.83 and last traded at $3.89. 16,830,910 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 30,324,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on WULF shares. Jones Trading started coverage on shares of TeraWulf in a report on Monday, March 31st. They set a "buy" rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of TeraWulf from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 12th. Citizens Jmp raised shares of TeraWulf to a "strong-buy" rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on TeraWulf in a research report on Thursday. They issued a "market outperform" rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TeraWulf has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $7.67.

TeraWulf Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -11.92 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.98 and a 200 day moving average of $4.84.

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $34.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.72 million. TeraWulf had a negative net margin of 41.88% and a negative return on equity of 15.91%. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that TeraWulf Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of TeraWulf

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its position in TeraWulf by 67.9% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 7,554 shares of the company's stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TeraWulf in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of TeraWulf during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in TeraWulf during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TeraWulf in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 62.49% of the company's stock.

TeraWulf Company Profile

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. The company develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facilities in New York and Pennsylvania. It is also involved in the provision of miner hosting services to third-party entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

Read More

