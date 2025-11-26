Terrance Coyne Sells 69,582 Shares of Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) Stock

Royalty Pharma PLC (NASDAQ:RPRX - Get Free Report) CFO Terrance Coyne sold 69,582 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total value of $2,682,386.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 51,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,966,435.50. This represents a 57.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Royalty Pharma Price Performance

NASDAQ RPRX traded up $0.30 on Wednesday, reaching $39.84. The company had a trading volume of 2,524,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,300,761. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $37.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.03. Royalty Pharma PLC has a 12 month low of $24.05 and a 12 month high of $41.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.00 billion, a PE ratio of 30.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 26.36% and a net margin of 32.51%.The business had revenue of $609.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $765.01 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Royalty Pharma PLC will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Royalty Pharma Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Royalty Pharma's dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RPRX. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 24.4% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,212,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $960,064,000 after acquiring an additional 5,332,074 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB increased its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 0.4% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 12,200,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $430,426,000 after purchasing an additional 42,800 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Royalty Pharma by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,272,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $362,423,000 after purchasing an additional 77,815 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,176,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $299,494,000 after purchasing an additional 177,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Royalty Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth $181,388,000. 54.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Royalty Pharma from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. TD Cowen downgraded Royalty Pharma from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Royalty Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. They set a "buy" rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Royalty Pharma from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Royalty Pharma from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royalty Pharma currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $46.00.

About Royalty Pharma

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

