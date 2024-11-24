Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Position Lessened by Draper Asset Management LLC

Draper Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,983 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after selling 1,945 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for approximately 6.2% of Draper Asset Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Draper Asset Management LLC's holdings in Tesla were worth $8,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Tesla alerts: Sign Up

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Connable Office Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 12,872 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $3,368,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Holistic Financial Partners grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 4,055 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Integris Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Integris Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Sherrill & Hutchins Financial Advisory Inc raised its position in shares of Tesla by 1.4% in the third quarter. Sherrill & Hutchins Financial Advisory Inc now owns 3,058 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 10,754 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $2,814,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSLA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Tesla from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $249.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $230.18.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tesla

Tesla Stock Up 3.8 %

Tesla stock opened at $352.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $264.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $226.43. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.80 and a twelve month high of $361.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.59, a PEG ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 2.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.14. Tesla had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 13.07%. The company had revenue of $25.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.44, for a total value of $35,339,911.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at $26,727,400. This trade represents a 56.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 100,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.02, for a total transaction of $34,602,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,400 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,868,508. The trade was a 94.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 301,187 shares of company stock valued at $92,956,692 in the last ninety days. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Tesla, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Tesla wasn't on the list.

While Tesla currently has a "Hold" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here