Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) CFO Vaibhav Taneja Sells 2,606 Shares

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.20, for a total value of $1,048,133.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 22,039 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,864,085.80. This trade represents a 10.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

Vaibhav Taneja also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 13th, Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,000 shares of Tesla stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00.

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Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of TSLA stock traded down $12.27 on Tuesday, hitting $396.68. 59,767,081 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,228,156. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 trillion, a PE ratio of 363.93, a PEG ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 1.80. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $288.77 and a 1-year high of $498.83. The company's fifty day moving average is $396.07 and its 200 day moving average is $416.17.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $22.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.96 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 3.95%.The business's revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Tigress Financial started coverage on Tesla in a research report on Monday, April 27th. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on Tesla from $352.00 to $364.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating and set a $490.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Twenty-two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $404.37.

View Our Latest Analysis on Tesla

Key Tesla News

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan sharply raised its Tesla price target from $145 to $475 and upgraded the stock, arguing Tesla should be valued as more than just an automaker because of its opportunities in autonomy, robotics, energy storage, and infrastructure licensing. Article Title

JPMorgan sharply raised its Tesla price target from $145 to $475 and upgraded the stock, arguing Tesla should be valued as more than just an automaker because of its opportunities in autonomy, robotics, energy storage, and infrastructure licensing. Positive Sentiment: Reuters reports Tesla is rolling out unsupervised robotaxis in the Austin metro area, reinforcing the company’s autonomous-driving narrative and its potential to generate future software and ride-hailing revenue. Article Title

Reuters reports Tesla is rolling out unsupervised robotaxis in the Austin metro area, reinforcing the company’s autonomous-driving narrative and its potential to generate future software and ride-hailing revenue. Positive Sentiment: Tesla received encouraging FSD safety feedback in the Netherlands, with reports pointing to materially fewer crashes and a possible boost to European rollout plans. Article Title

Tesla received encouraging FSD safety feedback in the Netherlands, with reports pointing to materially fewer crashes and a possible boost to European rollout plans. Positive Sentiment: Coverage around Elon Musk’s plans for chips, Terafab, and a SpaceX-Tesla orbiting data center has kept Tesla tied to the AI buildout theme, which some investors see as a major future growth catalyst. Article Title

Coverage around Elon Musk’s plans for chips, Terafab, and a SpaceX-Tesla orbiting data center has kept Tesla tied to the AI buildout theme, which some investors see as a major future growth catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Wall Street speculation about a possible SpaceX IPO and even a future merger with Tesla is adding volatility, but the impact is still highly uncertain and mostly narrative-driven for now. Article Title

Wall Street speculation about a possible SpaceX IPO and even a future merger with Tesla is adding volatility, but the impact is still highly uncertain and mostly narrative-driven for now. Neutral Sentiment: Reports that General Motors plans to sell energy-storage batteries echo Tesla’s own energy business, underscoring competition in a market Tesla has been trying to expand, but the near-term stock impact is unclear. Article Title

Reports that General Motors plans to sell energy-storage batteries echo Tesla’s own energy business, underscoring competition in a market Tesla has been trying to expand, but the near-term stock impact is unclear. Negative Sentiment: Tesla shares have also been weighed by heavy selling pressure and broader weakness in tech and semiconductor stocks, which has overshadowed some of the company-specific bullish news. Article Title

Tesla shares have also been weighed by heavy selling pressure and broader weakness in tech and semiconductor stocks, which has overshadowed some of the company-specific bullish news. Negative Sentiment: Some analysts still argue Tesla remains expensive versus current earnings, so valuation risk continues to cap enthusiasm despite the long-term growth story. Article Title

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tesla

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PFS Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 590 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Presidio Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.6% during the third quarter. Presidio Capital Management LLC now owns 3,996 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.7% during the third quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 2,120 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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