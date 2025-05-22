Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Rating Increased to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA - Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TEVA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and raised their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $24.43.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TEVA traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.61. 1,788,441 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,974,866. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 1 year low of $12.47 and a 1 year high of $22.80. The company's 50-day moving average is $15.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.38. The company has a market capitalization of $18.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.45, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.62.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 42.46% and a negative net margin of 9.91%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Diversify Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,355 shares of the company's stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 6.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,812 shares of the company's stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 225,210 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,964,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.8% in the first quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 10,960 shares of the company's stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 40,162 shares of the company's stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.05% of the company's stock.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

