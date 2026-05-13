Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Cantor Fitzgerald Analyst Says

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "neutral" rating on the semiconductor company's stock. Cantor Fitzgerald's target price would indicate a potential upside of 1.64% from the stock's previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TXN. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Mizuho set a $215.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $258.45.

Get Texas Instruments alerts: Sign Up

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $295.17 on Wednesday. Texas Instruments has a 1 year low of $152.73 and a 1 year high of $298.18. The company has a market capitalization of $268.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $221.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $198.70.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 29.11%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. Texas Instruments has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.770-2.050 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Texas Instruments will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In related news, VP Amichai Ron sold 18,365 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.43, for a total value of $5,003,176.95. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 81,085 shares in the company, valued at $22,089,986.55. The trade was a 18.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rafael R. Lizardi sold 40,541 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.23, for a total transaction of $11,117,558.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 85,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,442,551.55. The trade was a 32.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 248,746 shares of company stock worth $68,252,267. Insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.2% during the first quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 5,960 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.0% during the first quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,223 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Severin Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.3% in the first quarter. Severin Investments LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Inc NASDAQ: TXN is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI's business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI's product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Texas Instruments, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Texas Instruments wasn't on the list.

While Texas Instruments currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here