Textron (NYSE:TXT) Announces Earnings Results

Textron (NYSE:TXT - Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The aerospace company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. Textron had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 14.26%. Textron's quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. Textron updated its FY 2025 guidance to 6.000-6.200 EPS.

Textron Stock Down 1.8%

TXT stock opened at $79.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.17. Textron has a 52 week low of $57.70 and a 52 week high of $93.98. The company's 50-day moving average price is $78.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TXT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (up from $85.00) on shares of Textron in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Textron from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Textron from $71.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Textron from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Textron from $111.00 to $107.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $89.75.

Institutional Trading of Textron

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXT. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in Textron by 13.3% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 14,522 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Textron by 6.3% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 21,397 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of Textron by 18.0% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 4,814 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company's stock.

About Textron

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

