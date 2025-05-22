The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWIN) Given Average Rating of "Hold" by Analysts

Shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWIN - Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of "Hold" from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.33.

Get BWIN alerts: Sign Up

Several research firms have issued reports on BWIN. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a "neutral" rating and set a $45.00 price target (up from $39.00) on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BWIN

Insider Activity at The Baldwin Insurance Group

In related news, Director Lowry Baldwin sold 62,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $2,437,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Morgan Roche sold 3,572 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total transaction of $143,022.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 86,828 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,476,593.12. The trade was a 3.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 246,505 shares of company stock worth $9,856,503 over the last quarter. 20.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Baldwin Insurance Group

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BWIN. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in The Baldwin Insurance Group by 12.1% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,675 shares of the company's stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in The Baldwin Insurance Group by 6.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,337 shares of the company's stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in The Baldwin Insurance Group by 3.3% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 17,335 shares of the company's stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in The Baldwin Insurance Group by 5.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,025 shares of the company's stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Baldwin Insurance Group by 6.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,075 shares of the company's stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 77.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Baldwin Insurance Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ BWIN opened at $37.66 on Thursday. The Baldwin Insurance Group has a 52-week low of $31.47 and a 52-week high of $55.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.84 and a 200-day moving average of $41.79.

The Baldwin Insurance Group Company Profile

The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc operates as an independent insurance distribution firm that delivers insurance and risk management solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Insurance Advisory Solutions; Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions; and Mainstreet Insurance Solutions.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider The Baldwin Insurance Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and The Baldwin Insurance Group wasn't on the list.

While The Baldwin Insurance Group currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here