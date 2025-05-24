The Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BRP) Shares Up 1.2% - Should You Buy?

Shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP - Get Free Report) shot up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $38.23 and last traded at $38.10. 416,501 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 379,203 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.66.

Get BRP alerts: Sign Up

The Baldwin Insurance Group Stock Up 1.2%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.41, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The Baldwin Insurance Group stock. Barclays PLC increased its stake in The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP - Free Report) by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,078 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 15,731 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.09% of The Baldwin Insurance Group worth $3,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.42% of the company's stock.

About The Baldwin Insurance Group

BRP Group, Inc operates as an independent insurance distribution firm that delivers insurance and risk management solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Insurance Advisory Solutions; Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions; and Mainstreet Insurance Solutions. The Insurance Advisory Solutions segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits, and private risk management solutions for businesses and high-net-worth individuals, as well as their families.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider The Baldwin Insurance Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and The Baldwin Insurance Group wasn't on the list.

While The Baldwin Insurance Group currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here