The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) General Counsel Sells $889,280.64 in Stock

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW - Get Free Report) General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 10,176 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.39, for a total transaction of $889,280.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Charles Schwab Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:SCHW traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $87.44. 3,354,286 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,400,103. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.84. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $61.01 and a 12-month high of $89.85. The stock has a market cap of $158.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.46 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.31% and a return on equity of 18.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. Charles Schwab's payout ratio is 32.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SCHW. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $74.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, April 17th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $96.00 to $84.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $89.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Charles Schwab

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 6,650.0% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 405 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company's stock.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

