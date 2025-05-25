The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX) Given Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX - Get Free Report) TSE: DSG have earned an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $122.18.

A number of brokerages have commented on DSGX. CIBC decreased their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $128.00 to $127.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $120.00 to $113.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $125.00 to $118.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a "sector outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $137.00 to $125.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Descartes Systems Group

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DSGX. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,214 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 3,267 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC grew its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the technology company's stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,047 shares of the technology company's stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in The Descartes Systems Group in the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new position in The Descartes Systems Group during the fourth quarter valued at $1,931,000. 77.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Descartes Systems Group Stock Performance

Shares of The Descartes Systems Group stock opened at $114.95 on Friday. The Descartes Systems Group has a 52-week low of $89.00 and a 52-week high of $124.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $104.84 and a 200-day moving average of $110.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.30 and a beta of 0.88.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX - Get Free Report) TSE: DSG last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.43. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 21.80%. The firm had revenue of $167.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $169.97 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Descartes Systems Group will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

