The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Shares Purchased by Crewe Advisors LLC

Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG - Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,110,692 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 10,221 shares during the period. The Ensign Group makes up about 18.5% of Crewe Advisors LLC's portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Crewe Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.94% of The Ensign Group worth $159,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Ensign Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the first quarter worth $34,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in The Ensign Group by 115.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 284 shares of the company's stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Ensign Group in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in The Ensign Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 96.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ENSG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of The Ensign Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a "buy" rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on The Ensign Group from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on The Ensign Group from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Ensign Group currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $164.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Barry Port sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $310,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,716 shares in the company, valued at $8,325,980. This represents a 3.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company's stock.

The Ensign Group Stock Down 0.7 %

ENSG stock opened at $146.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.18 and a fifty-two week high of $158.45. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $148.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.85. The company has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.95.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.01. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 5.84%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The Ensign Group's quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Ensign Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. The Ensign Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.81%.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

