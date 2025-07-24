The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG - Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 6.340-6.460 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 6.306. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.0 billion-$5.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.9 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ ENSG traded down $1.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $137.77. The company had a trading volume of 733,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,821. The Ensign Group has a twelve month low of $118.73 and a twelve month high of $158.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $148.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.09). The Ensign Group had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 16.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Ensign Group will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. The Ensign Group's payout ratio is 4.73%.

Separately, Macquarie reduced their price target on The Ensign Group from $159.00 to $156.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Ensign Group currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $163.50.

In other news, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 8,379 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.21, for a total value of $1,241,851.59. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 269,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,971,051.32. The trade was a 3.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daren Shaw sold 1,999 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.47, for a total value of $290,794.53. Following the sale, the director directly owned 24,926 shares in the company, valued at $3,625,985.22. The trade was a 7.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,336 shares of company stock valued at $2,902,377 in the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The Ensign Group stock. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG - Free Report) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 161,946 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 14,590 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC owned 0.28% of The Ensign Group worth $20,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 96.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

