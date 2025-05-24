The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Hold" by Brokerages

Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL - Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of "Hold" from the twenty-two analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $75.20.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EL. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $75.00 price objective (down previously from $92.00) on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd.

Institutional Trading of Estée Lauder Companies

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 88.9% in the first quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 34,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $1,606,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 20.3% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,428,017 shares of the company's stock worth $160,249,000 after buying an additional 409,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP grew its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.3% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 239,414 shares of the company's stock valued at $15,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.15% of the company's stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of EL stock opened at $63.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $22.93 billion, a PE ratio of -32.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.12. The business's fifty day moving average is $60.40 and its 200-day moving average is $68.74. Estée Lauder Companies has a 1 year low of $48.37 and a 1 year high of $127.27.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.51 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a positive return on equity of 16.82% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. The company's quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Estée Lauder Companies will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. Estée Lauder Companies's payout ratio is presently -57.85%.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

