The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) EVP John F.W. Rogers Sells 6,008 Shares

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS - Get Free Report) EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 6,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $717.39, for a total transaction of $4,310,079.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 65,761 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $47,176,283.79. This represents a 8.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded up $9.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $728.63. 1,850,923 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,301,066. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $437.37 and a one year high of $729.89. The stock has a market cap of $223.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $655.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $604.55.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The investment management company reported $10.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.82 by $1.09. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $8.62 earnings per share. The Goldman Sachs Group's revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $4.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group's previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. This represents a $16.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The Goldman Sachs Group's payout ratio is presently 26.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GS shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $771.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $650.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. JMP Securities reiterated a "market perform" rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Citizens Jmp reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $660.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Goldman Sachs Group

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Community Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 90.9% in the 2nd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 1,193 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,293 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $3,038,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, RoundAngle Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. RoundAngle Advisors LLC now owns 2,849 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

See Also

