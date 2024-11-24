The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Position Increased by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD - Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 201,599 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after buying an additional 9,486 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.'s holdings in Home Depot were worth $81,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Home Depot alerts: Sign Up

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc lifted its stake in Home Depot by 27.6% in the second quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 27,155 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $9,348,000 after buying an additional 5,879 shares during the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,994 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Swedbank AB lifted its position in Home Depot by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 909,530 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $368,542,000 after purchasing an additional 132,967 shares during the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation boosted its stake in Home Depot by 121.0% during the 2nd quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 269,368 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $92,727,000 after purchasing an additional 147,482 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional grew its position in Home Depot by 225.6% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 32,717 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $13,257,000 after purchasing an additional 22,668 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 22,084 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.91, for a total value of $9,030,368.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,404 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,343,399.64. The trade was a 51.98 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 16,004 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.52, for a total transaction of $6,553,958.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,727,562. The trade was a 17.12 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,188 shares of company stock valued at $15,624,585. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HD. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $363.00 to $413.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a "market perform" rating and a $451.00 price target on the stock. Melius Research assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They set a "buy" rating and a $420.00 price objective on the stock. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Home Depot from an "accumulate" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $450.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $387.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $426.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Home Depot

Home Depot Trading Up 2.3 %

NYSE HD opened at $420.00 on Friday. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $403.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $369.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.13. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $308.31 and a twelve month high of $421.56. The stock has a market cap of $417.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.53, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.01.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.14. Home Depot had a return on equity of 452.60% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $40.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.81 earnings per share. Home Depot's revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.12 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. Home Depot's dividend payout ratio is currently 61.14%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Home Depot, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Home Depot wasn't on the list.

While Home Depot currently has a "Moderate Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here