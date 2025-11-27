Free Trial
MarketBeat All Access: The Black Friday Deal Your Portfolio Wants
Unlock 5 Weeks for $5
Claim MarketBeat All Access Sale Promotion

The Merchants Trust (LON:MRCH) Sets New 12-Month High - Still a Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
November 28, 2025
The Merchants Trust logo with Financial Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • New 52-week high: The Merchants Trust hit a fresh 52-week high at GBX 583 (last GBX 582) on Thursday with ~162,945 shares traded and was up about 0.5%.
  • Valuation and recent results: Market cap is ~£859.3M, P/E 25.38, beta 0.95; the trust reported quarterly EPS of GBX 17.70 with ROE 13.03% and a net margin of 90.97%.
  • Income focus and dividend track record: Managed by Simon Gergel at Allianz Global Investors, the trust targets high income from large UK companies and has increased payouts for 38 consecutive years (AIC dividend hero).
  • Interested in The Merchants Trust? Here are five stocks we like better.

The Merchants Trust Plc (LON:MRCH - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 583 and last traded at GBX 582, with a volume of 162945 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 579.

The Merchants Trust Trading Up 0.5%

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 560.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 558.93. The company has a market capitalization of £859.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38 and a beta of 0.95.

The Merchants Trust (LON:MRCH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 29th. The investment trust reported GBX 17.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The Merchants Trust had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 90.97%.

The Merchants Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Merchants Trust (MRCH) is managed by Simon Gergel at Allianz GIobal Investors. The Trust aims to generate a high and growing level of income, with the potential for long-term capital growth, from a portfolio of mainly higher yielding large UK companies. Merchants has a distinguished dividend history and is an AIC dividend hero, payouts have grown in each of the last 38 consecutive years.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in The Merchants Trust Right Now?

Before you consider The Merchants Trust, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and The Merchants Trust wasn't on the list.

While The Merchants Trust currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

5G Stocks: The Path Forward is Profitable Cover
5G Stocks: The Path Forward is Profitable

Enter your email address and we'll send you MarketBeat's guide to investing in 5G and which 5G stocks show the most promise.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Warner Bros. Sale Rumors Heat Up: What Investors Need to Know
Warner Bros. Sale Rumors Heat Up: What Investors Need to Know
By Leo Miller | November 25, 2025
tc pixel
Buffett, Gates and Bezos Quietly Dumping Stocks—Here's Why
Buffett, Gates and Bezos Quietly Dumping Stocks—Here's Why
From Banyan Hill Publishing (Ad)
DoorDash’s Recent Stock Dip Equals 60% Upside
DoorDash’s Recent Stock Dip Equals 60% Upside
By Sam Quirke | November 23, 2025
D-Wave: Time to Buy the Dip? Or is the Fall Just Starting?
D-Wave: Time to Buy the Dip? Or is the Fall Just Starting?
By Nathan Reiff | November 24, 2025
Why Gold Loves Trump as Much as Trump Loves Gold
Why Gold Loves Trump as Much as Trump Loves Gold
By Jordan Chussler | November 26, 2025
tc pixel
Trade this between 9:30 and 10:45 am EST
Trade this between 9:30 and 10:45 am EST
From Base Camp Trading (Ad)
Rocket Lab Just Had Its First Real Crash—The Rebound Could Be Bigger
Rocket Lab Just Had Its First Real Crash—The Rebound Could Be Bigger
By Ryan Hasson | November 22, 2025
5 Stocks to Buy Before Santa Claus Comes to Town
5 Stocks to Buy Before Santa Claus Comes to Town
By Thomas Hughes | November 26, 2025

Recent Videos

5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: December‘s Top Picks With Upside Ahead
5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: December's Top Picks With Upside Ahead
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Trump Fuels Housing Hopes—3 Stocks Wall Street Is Watching
Trump Fuels Housing Hopes—3 Stocks Wall Street Is Watching
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Big Tech Just Reignited the Market: What‘s Moving Now
Big Tech Just Reignited the Market: What's Moving Now
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines