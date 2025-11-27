The Merchants Trust (LON:MRCH) Sets New 12-Month High - Still a Buy?

The Merchants Trust Plc (LON:MRCH - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 583 and last traded at GBX 582, with a volume of 162945 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 579.

The Merchants Trust Trading Up 0.5%

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 560.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 558.93. The company has a market capitalization of £859.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38 and a beta of 0.95.

The Merchants Trust (LON:MRCH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 29th. The investment trust reported GBX 17.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The Merchants Trust had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 90.97%.

The Merchants Trust Company Profile

The Merchants Trust (MRCH) is managed by Simon Gergel at Allianz GIobal Investors. The Trust aims to generate a high and growing level of income, with the potential for long-term capital growth, from a portfolio of mainly higher yielding large UK companies. Merchants has a distinguished dividend history and is an AIC dividend hero, payouts have grown in each of the last 38 consecutive years.

