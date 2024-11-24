The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Bought by Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.

Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG - Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,738 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 4,065 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up 7.4% of Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.'s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.'s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $29,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PG. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 19,030.8% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,693,593 shares of the company's stock worth $639,730,000 after buying an additional 3,674,286 shares in the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 16,292.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 3,675,902 shares of the company's stock worth $606,230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653,477 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth about $301,950,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 416.1% in the third quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 1,818,490 shares of the company's stock valued at $315,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at about $233,788,000. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company's stock.

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE:PG opened at $176.28 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.64. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $142.50 and a 12 month high of $177.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $415.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.39, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $21.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.99 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.25% and a net margin of 17.07%. The firm's revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. Analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th were issued a $1.0065 dividend. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 18th. Procter & Gamble's dividend payout ratio is currently 69.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Dbs Bank lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays cut shares of Procter & Gamble from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $174.00 target price for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $178.00.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In other news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 13,041 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $2,216,970.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,208 shares in the company, valued at $6,325,360. This trade represents a 25.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 634 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.65, for a total value of $108,826.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,341 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,319,882.65. This trade represents a 3.17 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 160,693 shares of company stock valued at $27,311,345. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, SK-II, and Native brands.

Featured Stories

