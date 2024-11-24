The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Purchased by Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG - Free Report) by 101.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,942 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 6,023 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up about 0.8% of Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC's holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 19,030.8% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,693,593 shares of the company's stock worth $639,730,000 after purchasing an additional 3,674,286 shares during the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 16,292.0% during the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 3,675,902 shares of the company's stock worth $606,230,000 after buying an additional 3,653,477 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at about $301,950,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 416.1% during the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 1,818,490 shares of the company's stock valued at $315,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,788,000. 65.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In other news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 37,240 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.89, for a total transaction of $6,289,463.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 263,537 shares in the company, valued at $44,508,763.93. This trade represents a 12.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 1,992 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $338,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,783 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,343,110. The trade was a 12.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 160,693 shares of company stock valued at $27,311,345. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a "sector perform" rating and issued a $164.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, October 21st. Dbs Bank downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $178.00.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of PG opened at $176.28 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $170.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.64. The stock has a market cap of $415.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.39, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.42. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $142.50 and a 12-month high of $177.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $21.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.99 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.25% and a net margin of 17.07%. Procter & Gamble's revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th were given a dividend of $1.0065 per share. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 18th. Procter & Gamble's dividend payout ratio is presently 69.48%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, SK-II, and Native brands.

