The Property Franchise Group (LON:TPFG) Trading Up 0.8% - Here's What Happened

The Property Franchise Group PLC (LON:TPFG - Get Free Report)'s stock price was up 0.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 534 ($7.21) and last traded at GBX 534 ($7.21). Approximately 185,667 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 160,532 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 530 ($7.16).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on The Property Franchise Group from GBX 589 ($7.96) to GBX 595 ($8.04) and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th.

The stock has a market cap of £339.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 0.42. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is GBX 525.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 460.54.

The Property Franchise Group PLC AIM: TPFG is the UK's largest multi-brand property franchisor, with a network of over 1,946 outlets delivering high quality services to residential clients, combined with an established Financial Services business. The Company was founded in 1986 and has since strategically grown to a diverse portfolio of 18 brands operating throughout the UK, comprising longstanding high-street focused brands and two hybrid brands.

