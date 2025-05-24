The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Announces $0.34 Dividend

The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY - Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, May 24th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.3366 per share by the technology company on Friday, July 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th.

The Sage Group Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of SGPYY opened at $66.69 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The Sage Group has a 52-week low of $49.22 and a 52-week high of $69.00.

The Sage Group Company Profile

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software product and financial management software; Sage People, a HR and people management solution; Sage 200, a finance and business management solution; Sage X3, a business management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll for small businesses manage their payroll; and Sage HR for small and mid-sized businesses for record management, leave management, staff scheduling, and expenses services.

