The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Receives Average Recommendation of "Hold" from Analysts

The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR - Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of "Hold" from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $78.50.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TKR. Citigroup raised their price objective on Timken from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Timken from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Timken from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Timken from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Timken from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th.

Timken Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of TKR stock opened at $68.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 3.07. Timken has a fifty-two week low of $56.20 and a fifty-two week high of $90.49. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.30. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $67.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.29.

Timken (NYSE:TKR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.03). Timken had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. The company's revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Timken will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Timken Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. This is an increase from Timken's previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 13th. Timken's payout ratio is currently 30.17%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Timken

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Timken by 79.4% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 26,838 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,915,000 after buying an additional 11,876 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Timken by 221.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 86,667 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $7,307,000 after acquiring an additional 59,716 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Timken in the 4th quarter valued at $14,460,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Timken by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 107,102 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $7,644,000 after acquiring an additional 22,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Timken in the 4th quarter valued at $574,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.08% of the company's stock.

About Timken

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; radial, angular, and precision ball bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; journal bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

