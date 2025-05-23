The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Increases Dividend to $0.76 Per Share

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD - Get Free Report) TSE: TD announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.7568 per share by the bank on Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $3.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. This is a 4.0% increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank's previous quarterly dividend of $0.73.

Toronto-Dominion Bank has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a payout ratio of 50.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Toronto-Dominion Bank to earn $5.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.1%.

NYSE:TD traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,534,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,385,102. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of $51.25 and a 12 month high of $68.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.05.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD - Get Free Report) TSE: TD last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.14. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TD. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Friday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a "sector perform" rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $88.50.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank stock. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD - Free Report) TSE: TD by 27.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,970 shares of the bank's stock after purchasing an additional 5,410 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth's holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $1,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 52.37% of the company's stock.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

