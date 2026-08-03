The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the twenty-four analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $128.3750.

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A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings lowered Walt Disney from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $146.00 to $125.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 13th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $110.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $138.00 to $133.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, June 12th.

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Walt Disney Stock Performance

DIS opened at $96.29 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business's 50 day moving average is $99.10 and its 200-day moving average is $102.23. The stock has a market cap of $167.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.39. Walt Disney has a twelve month low of $92.18 and a twelve month high of $119.91.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.08. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 11.54%.The business had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Walt Disney has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.640-6.640 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Walt Disney will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walt Disney

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oldfield Partners LLP boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 47.9% during the second quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 745,800 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $71,783,000 after buying an additional 241,700 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Inc. raised its position in Walt Disney by 31.7% in the second quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 19,535 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 4,701 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in Walt Disney by 8.9% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 352,069 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $33,887,000 after acquiring an additional 28,777 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,595 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tema ETFs LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tema ETFs LLC now owns 36,829 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $3,545,000 after acquiring an additional 3,480 shares during the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

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