Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Stock Holdings Lifted by Summit Trail Advisors LLC

Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO - Free Report) by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,378 shares of the medical research company's stock after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC's holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $3,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BDF Gestion purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter worth approximately $6,368,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 140,708 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $87,093,000 after purchasing an additional 8,180 shares in the last quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 67.4% during the third quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,770 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $8,518,000 after purchasing an additional 5,546 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 60.2% during the third quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 8,224 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $5,087,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 216.6% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TMO stock opened at $513.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $196.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.18, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.79. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $480.57 and a fifty-two week high of $627.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $575.70 and a 200-day moving average of $580.15.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.25 by $0.03. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 14.48%. The firm had revenue of $10.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.69 EPS. The company's revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, November 15th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to repurchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Thermo Fisher Scientific's dividend payout ratio is 9.78%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.29, for a total value of $5,542,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,192 shares of the company's stock, valued at $67,175,513.68. The trade was a 7.62 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 2,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.16, for a total value of $1,120,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,736 shares in the company, valued at $7,134,197.76. This trade represents a 13.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,150 shares of company stock valued at $20,651,865. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company's stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bernstein Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $565.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $610.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $620.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $656.00 to $686.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $649.33.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

