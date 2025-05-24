Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report released on Saturday.

Thermon Group Trading Down 8.2%

Shares of THR opened at $26.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.77. Thermon Group has a fifty-two week low of $23.05 and a fifty-two week high of $35.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market cap of $893.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 1.07.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The technology company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.06. Thermon Group had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $134.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Thermon Group will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of THR. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 314.1% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 853 shares of the technology company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Thermon Group in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 922 shares of the technology company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Thermon Group by 3,912.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Thermon Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries in the United States and Latin America, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers heat tracing products, such as electric heat tracing cables, steam heating solutions, controls, monitoring and software, instrumentation, project services, industrial heating and filtration solutions, temporary electrical power distribution and lighting, and other products and services.

