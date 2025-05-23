Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) Trading Down 8.3% - Here's What Happened

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR - Get Free Report) dropped 8.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $26.00 and last traded at $26.48. Approximately 65,243 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 168,567 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Thermon Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Thermon Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $896.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $27.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.78.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The technology company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $134.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $133.65 million. Thermon Group had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 9.48%. The firm's revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Thermon Group

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 314.1% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 853 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Thermon Group in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Thermon Group by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 922 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Thermon Group by 3,912.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermon Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 99.76% of the company's stock.

Thermon Group Company Profile

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries in the United States and Latin America, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers heat tracing products, such as electric heat tracing cables, steam heating solutions, controls, monitoring and software, instrumentation, project services, industrial heating and filtration solutions, temporary electrical power distribution and lighting, and other products and services.

Featured Articles

