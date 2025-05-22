THG (LON:THG) Trading Down 1.8% - Here's What Happened

THG Plc (LON:THG - Get Free Report) shares fell 1.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 25.20 ($0.34) and last traded at GBX 25.50 ($0.34). 2,077,975 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 8,097,823 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 25.98 ($0.35).

Get THG alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on THG from GBX 49 ($0.66) to GBX 45 ($0.60) and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 25th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on THG

THG Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £337.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.19. The company's fifty day moving average is GBX 29.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 37.42.

THG (LON:THG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported GBX (13) (($0.17)) earnings per share for the quarter. THG had a negative net margin of 11.77% and a negative return on equity of 24.45%. Equities research analysts anticipate that THG Plc will post -6.7170435 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

THG Company Profile

THG (www.thg.com) is a global innovator revolutionising how brands connect to a worldwide consumer base. We are transforming how consumer brands go to market in the digital age. We have built a portfolio of leading digital beauty, health, wellness, and sports nutrition brands that are capitalising on the global growth opportunities, supported by the accelerating consumer shift to the e-commerce channel. THG is home to three key divisions: Beauty, Nutrition, and Ingenuity.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider THG, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and THG wasn't on the list.

While THG currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here