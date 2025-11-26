Thi La Buys 50,000 Shares of Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) Stock

Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR - Get Free Report) CEO Thi La bought 50,000 shares of Corsair Gaming stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.10 per share, with a total value of $305,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 480,726 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,932,428.60. This trade represents a 11.61% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Corsair Gaming Price Performance

NASDAQ:CRSR traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.14. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,061,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 869,755. Corsair Gaming, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.35 and a twelve month high of $13.02. The company has a market capitalization of $654.34 million, a P/E ratio of -18.06 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.54.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $345.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.04 million. Corsair Gaming had a positive return on equity of 3.37% and a negative net margin of 2.46%.The company's revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. Corsair Gaming has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Corsair Gaming, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Corsair Gaming from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Corsair Gaming from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Craig Hallum set a $10.00 target price on shares of Corsair Gaming in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Macquarie dropped their price target on shares of Corsair Gaming from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Corsair Gaming in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $9.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corsair Gaming

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corsair Gaming by 30.7% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,765 shares of the company's stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Corsair Gaming by 5.1% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 28,459 shares of the company's stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Corsair Gaming by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 45,322 shares of the company's stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Corsair Gaming by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,819 shares of the company's stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Corsair Gaming by 1.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 122,484 shares of the company's stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.66% of the company's stock.

About Corsair Gaming

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, controllers, and streaming products, such as capture cards, stream decks, microphones and audio interfaces, facecam streaming cameras, studio accessories, gaming furniture, and other related products.

Featured Articles

