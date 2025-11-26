Thomas Schodorf Buys 6,300 Shares of Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Stock

Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD - Get Free Report) Director Thomas Schodorf acquired 6,300 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.70 per share, with a total value of $98,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 34,440 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $540,708. This represents a 22.39% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Rapid7 Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RPD traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.51. 1,259,954 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 921,893. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.54. Rapid7, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.21 and a 1 year high of $44.47. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.83 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.84, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.12. Rapid7 had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 149.12%. The company had revenue of $217.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $216.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Rapid7 has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.020-2.090 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.370-0.44 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Rapid7, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RPD has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Rapid7 from $30.00 to $19.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Raymond James Financial dropped their price target on Rapid7 from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Rapid7 from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Rapid7 from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Rapid7 from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $22.42.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPD. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Rapid7 by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,620,265 shares of the technology company's stock worth $161,630,000 after purchasing an additional 595,916 shares during the last quarter. JANA Partners Management LP boosted its stake in Rapid7 by 13.5% during the third quarter. JANA Partners Management LP now owns 6,502,108 shares of the technology company's stock worth $121,915,000 after buying an additional 772,194 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rapid7 by 45.3% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,731,192 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $63,172,000 after acquiring an additional 851,108 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 112.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,286,300 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $60,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209,856 shares during the period. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 2,170,876 shares of the technology company's stock worth $40,716,000 after acquiring an additional 34,438 shares during the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions under the Rapid7, Nexpose, and Metasploit brand names. The company offers endpoint to cloud data collection and sharing applications, such as Rapid7 Insight Agent, a software-based agent that is used on assets across on-premises and cloud environments to centralize and monitor data on company's platform; Rapid7 Insight Network Sensor that analyzes raw end-to-end network traffic to increase visibility into user activity, pinpoint real threats, and investigations; Rapid7 Cloud Event Data Harvesting that offers visibility into changes made to cloud resources; and third-party integrations and ecosystem, as well as orchestration and automation solutions.

Featured Stories

