ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to "Hold"

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP - Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Get ThredUp alerts: Sign Up

TDUP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $7.50 price objective (up from $6.00) on shares of ThredUp in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of ThredUp in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on ThredUp from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th.

Get Our Latest Report on ThredUp

ThredUp Price Performance

Shares of TDUP stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.38. The company's stock had a trading volume of 468,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,075,841. The firm's 50-day moving average is $4.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.60. The company has a market cap of $872.90 million, a P/E ratio of -11.46 and a beta of 1.51. ThredUp has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $7.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.96.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. ThredUp had a negative net margin of 22.16% and a negative return on equity of 78.74%. The firm had revenue of $71.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.54 million. On average, research analysts predict that ThredUp will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Patricia Nakache sold 49,007 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.24, for a total transaction of $109,775.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 250,956 shares of the company's stock, valued at $562,141.44. This represents a 16.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 811,860 shares of company stock valued at $2,592,099 in the last 90 days. 27.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TDUP. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ThredUp in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new stake in ThredUp in the first quarter worth about $30,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ThredUp by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,150 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 7,287 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in ThredUp during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of ThredUp by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 23,914 shares of the company's stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.08% of the company's stock.

ThredUp Company Profile

ThredUp Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online resale platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform enables consumers to buy and sell primarily secondhand apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider ThredUp, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and ThredUp wasn't on the list.

While ThredUp currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here