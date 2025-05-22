Thumzup Media (NASDAQ:TZUP) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

Thumzup Media (NASDAQ:TZUP - Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Thumzup Media Stock Down 0.8%

NASDAQ:TZUP traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.76. 82,801 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,501. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.17. Thumzup Media has a fifty-two week low of $2.02 and a fifty-two week high of $9.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.22 million and a P/E ratio of -12.90.

Thumzup Media (NASDAQ:TZUP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Thumzup Media stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Thumzup Media Co. (NASDAQ:TZUP - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 23,413 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $80,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.25% of Thumzup Media as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Thumzup Media Company Profile

Thumzup Media Corporation is a provider of social media branding and marketing solutions which allow businesses and brands to pay customers and fans cash through Venmo and PayPal for their posts on social media. Thumzup Media Corporation is based in Los Angeles, CA.

