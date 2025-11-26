thyssenkrupp (ETR:TKA) Stock Price Up 0.3% - Here's What Happened

Get thyssenkrupp alerts: Sign Up

thyssenkrupp Stock Performance

thyssenkrupp AG ( ETR:TKA Get Free Report ) shares traded up 0.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €8.63 and last traded at €8.63. 2,319,717 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €8.60.

The firm has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.76, a PEG ratio of 136.03 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.37. The company's 50-day moving average is €10.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is €9.85.

About thyssenkrupp

thyssenkrupp AG operates as an industrial and technology company in Germany and internationally. It operates through five segments: Automotive Technology, Decarbon Technologies, Materials Services, Steel Europe, and Marine Systems. The Automotive Technology segment offers components, systems, and automation solutions for vehicle manufacturing, such as axle assembly, body in white, camshafts and electric engine components, dampers, dies, springs and stabilizers, crankshafts and conrods, steering, and undercarriages.

