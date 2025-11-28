ThyssenKrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) Shares Gap Up - Here's Why

Shares of ThyssenKrupp AG Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:TKAMY - Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $9.96, but opened at $11.00. ThyssenKrupp shares last traded at $10.84, with a volume of 4,766 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TKAMY. Zacks Research upgraded shares of ThyssenKrupp to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of ThyssenKrupp from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ThyssenKrupp presently has an average rating of "Hold".

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.93 and a 200 day moving average of $12.01.

thyssenkrupp AG operates as an industrial and technology company in Germany and internationally. It operates through five segments: Automotive Technology, Decarbon Technologies, Materials Services, Steel Europe, and Marine Systems. The Automotive Technology segment offers components, systems, and automation solutions for vehicle manufacturing, such as axle assembly, body in white, camshafts and electric engine components, dampers, dies, springs and stabilizers, crankshafts and conrods, steering, and undercarriages.

