Free Trial
Black Friday: Try MarketBeat All Access for 5 Weeks at $5
Claim Your Deal
Claim MarketBeat All Access Sale Promotion

ThyssenKrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) Shares Gap Up - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
November 29, 2025
ThyssenKrupp logo with Basic Materials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares gapped up pre-market from $9.96 to $11.00 and last traded at $10.84 on light volume (~4,766 shares).
  • Analyst sentiment was recently upgraded by Zacks and DZ Bank, but the consensus rating remains "Hold" (1 Strong Buy, 2 Hold, 1 Sell).
  • Key fundamentals: market cap $6.81B, negative P/E (-7.70), low debt-to-equity (0.06), and the stock is trading below both its 50‑day ($13.93) and 200‑day ($12.01) moving averages.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by December 1st.

Shares of ThyssenKrupp AG Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:TKAMY - Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $9.96, but opened at $11.00. ThyssenKrupp shares last traded at $10.84, with a volume of 4,766 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TKAMY. Zacks Research upgraded shares of ThyssenKrupp to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of ThyssenKrupp from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ThyssenKrupp presently has an average rating of "Hold".

Read Our Latest Research Report on ThyssenKrupp

ThyssenKrupp Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.93 and a 200 day moving average of $12.01.

ThyssenKrupp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

thyssenkrupp AG operates as an industrial and technology company in Germany and internationally. It operates through five segments: Automotive Technology, Decarbon Technologies, Materials Services, Steel Europe, and Marine Systems. The Automotive Technology segment offers components, systems, and automation solutions for vehicle manufacturing, such as axle assembly, body in white, camshafts and electric engine components, dampers, dies, springs and stabilizers, crankshafts and conrods, steering, and undercarriages.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in ThyssenKrupp Right Now?

Before you consider ThyssenKrupp, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and ThyssenKrupp wasn't on the list.

While ThyssenKrupp currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The 10 Best AI Stocks to Own in 2026 Cover
The 10 Best AI Stocks to Own in 2026

Wondering where to start (or end) with AI stocks? These 10 simple stocks can help investors build long-term wealth as artificial intelligence continues to grow into the future.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Warner Bros. Sale Rumors Heat Up: What Investors Need to Know
Warner Bros. Sale Rumors Heat Up: What Investors Need to Know
By Leo Miller | November 25, 2025
tc pixel
Trump's Next Ban - Coming January 19, 2026 (shocking)
Trump's Next Ban - Coming January 19, 2026 (shocking)
From Banyan Hill Publishing (Ad)
DoorDash’s Recent Stock Dip Equals 60% Upside
DoorDash’s Recent Stock Dip Equals 60% Upside
By Sam Quirke | November 23, 2025
D-Wave: Time to Buy the Dip? Or is the Fall Just Starting?
D-Wave: Time to Buy the Dip? Or is the Fall Just Starting?
By Nathan Reiff | November 24, 2025
Why Gold Loves Trump as Much as Trump Loves Gold
Why Gold Loves Trump as Much as Trump Loves Gold
By Jordan Chussler | November 26, 2025
tc pixel
The best $19 you'll ever spend
The best $19 you'll ever spend
From Brownstone Research (Ad)
5 Stocks to Buy Before Santa Claus Comes to Town
5 Stocks to Buy Before Santa Claus Comes to Town
By Thomas Hughes | November 26, 2025
Broadcom’s Best Catalyst Yet Might Be Hiding in 2026 Forecasts
Broadcom’s Best Catalyst Yet Might Be Hiding in 2026 Forecasts
By Leo Miller | November 24, 2025

Recent Videos

5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: December‘s Top Picks With Upside Ahead
5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: December's Top Picks With Upside Ahead
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Trump Fuels Housing Hopes—3 Stocks Wall Street Is Watching
Trump Fuels Housing Hopes—3 Stocks Wall Street Is Watching
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Big Tech Just Reignited the Market: What‘s Moving Now
Big Tech Just Reignited the Market: What's Moving Now
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines